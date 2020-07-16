Ganguly in home quarantine after brother tests COVID-19+ve

Snehasish has been admitted to the Belle Vue Clinic here after his COVID-19 report returned positive, a CAB source said.

By Safoora Last Updated: 16th July 2020 6:10 am IST
Ganguly
ANI

KOLKATA: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday was forced to go into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Joint Secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19.

Snehasish has been admitted to the Belle Vue Clinic here after his COVID-19 report returned positive, a CAB source said.

“His report came positive today. He’s been admitted to the Belle Vue Hospital,” the source told IANS.

“See, they live in the same house. As per protocol, he will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period,” another source close to the Ganguly family said.

Snehasish was moved to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the deadly virus.

Source: IANS
Categories
SportsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close