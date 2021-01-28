GATE 2021: IIT Bombay explains exam day process

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B) has released a video explaining the process that will be followed during the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.

The video (click here to view) explains the new guidelines that candidates have to follow before, during and after the examination.

Reach venue at least an hour before GATE 2021

To avoid crowding at the venue, the organizing institute instructs candidates to report at the venue at least an hour before the examination.

The temperatures of the students will be check at the entry gate. Students with temperatures higher than 99.4 F will be asked to take examination in isolation area within the center.

Candidates can carry mask, gloves, hand sanitizer bottle, pen, pencil, transparent water bottle and exam related documents inside the examination center.

Exam timetable

As per the detailed scheduled released by the organizing institute, the examinations are scheduled to be held from February 5 to 14.

This year, there are 27 different papers. Two new papers have been introduced in GATE 2021.

Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering papers will be held in two sessions.

Candidates can download admit card from the official website of IIT Bombay. They can also take a mock test.