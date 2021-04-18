Gated communities in Hyderabad leaving no stone unturned in containing COVID-19

Hyderabad: Amid a rise in the COVID-19 case in Telangana, gated communities in Hyderabad have started imposing restrictions on the movement of people to contain the spread of the virus.

According to a report in Telangana Today, many apartments have not only banned the entry of outsiders but also asked elders not to leave houses unless there is an emergency. Regular checkups of the residents are being conducted. Even daily essential items such as groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines etc are being supplied at the doorstep by sanitized security staff.

Self-containment zones have also come up at some complexes in Hyderabad. People with fever, cold or cough are asked not to leave their homes. Persons with COVID-19 symptoms are being asked to undergo the test.

Apart from it, people are advised to avoid attending functions and parties as attending such events is risky due to COVID-19.

Although gated communities in Hyderabad are leaving no stone unturned in containing COVID-19, some of the residents believe that strict pandemic norms must be implemented in public places to win the battle against the disease.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Meanwhile, the state registered 5093 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to over 3.51 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,824 with 15 more fatalities, the government said on Sunday.

The Greater Hyderabad accounted for the most number of cases with 743, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (488) and Rangareddy (407), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 pm on April 17.

The total number of cases in the state stood at 3, 51,424 while with 1555 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3, 12, 563. The state has 37,037 active cases.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.2 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.94 per cent, while it was 86.6 per cent in the country.