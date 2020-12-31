Gau Seva Aayog wants ‘Kamdhenu Chair’ in all UP varsities

Lucknow, Dec 31 : The Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog (Cow Commission) has appealed to the vice chancellors of state universities to establish a Kamdhenu Chair on their campuses to promote research and higher studies on indigenous cows.

The appeal comes after Allahabad University vice chancellor, Professor Sangita Srivastava, proposed to establish the Kamdhenu Chair on the campus.

The idea was mooted by the vice chancellor after she attended a national webinar addressed by national Kamdhenu Commission Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria. It discussed setting up a Kamdhenu Peeth in universities in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and American Intercontinental University (AIU).

“This Chair will serve as a bridge between urban technological enhancements and proper care of our national treasure by disseminating the know-how to our rural folks, who really need the information and skills,” said Shyam Nandan Singh, chairman of the Aayog.

He said that, “This will help increase awareness about the indigenous cow breeds among the students in rural areas. The move is also aimed at increasing income of farmers with help of products made of milk sourced from cows.”

Apart from the students, the initiative will help farmers develop new skills and technology-aided methods for rearing cows, resulting in greater production, said the Aayog officials.

“There is a need to educate the youth about the agricultural, health, social and environmental importance of indigenous breeds of cows,” Singh added.

An official with the Aayog said that a platform was needed for research and training on the science related to indigenous cows and the Indian education system.

UGC is expected to give a grant of Rs 1.5 crore for establishing the Chair. Through this, efforts will be made to save old cows in rural areas. The volunteers/students will also provide fodder and medicines to the cows on a subsidised rate.

Apart from this, the rate of milk will be determined in the interest of farmers. The conception of cows will be ensured free of cost.

Earlier, the Aayog had written to the Chief Minister, his ministers as well as to the BJP lawmakers in Uttar Pradesh to help popularise cow-dung based products that include idols of Laxmi and Ganesh.

The big promotion of diyas made up of cow dung took place just ahead of Diwali, with the Gau Seva Aayog’s plan to light one lakh such diyas in Lucknow on the banks of the Gomti river.

