Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar say ‘qubool hai’, share wedding photos

Mumbai, Dec 25 : Actress Gauahar Khan got married to beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas Day, and the couple shared photographs of the wedding on their verified Instagram accounts.

“Qubool Hai,” they wrote as caption, and fans showered love and blessings.

Gauahar and Zaid chose to twin with their wedding outfit colour. While Gauahar wore a heavily embroidered ivory-hued Sharara along with traditional bridal jewellery, Zaid chose a sherwani and churidar in the same colour.

Gauahar and Zaid recently announced their wedding date on social media and kept fans updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.

On Thursday, a day before the wedding, Gauahar shared photos of her mehndi ceremony for fans and followers.

Noted music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid also shared photographs clicked after the mehndi ceremony and wrote: “Writing our love story on each other’s hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah.”

