Gauahar Khan to tie knot with Zaid Darbar on December 24: reports

Mumbai: Model-turned actress Gauahar Khan who has been making headlines for her personal life is all set to tie knot with her rumoured beau Zaid Darbar in December 2020.

Zaid is a choreographer and son of music composer Ismail Darbar.

According to a Spotboye report, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Nikah will take place on December 24.

Reportedly, Zaid Darbar’s father Ismail Darbar said that a wedding is on the cards for his son with Gauahar Khan.



Image Source: Instagram

If the reports are to be believed, the couple will exchange the wedding vows on December 24. The functions will be held at a Mumbai Hotel and the celebrations will go on for 2 days.

Goa Trip: Was it a pre wedding photoshoot?

Image Source: Instagram

Post coming back home after her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Gauahar Khan had celebrated her alleged beau, Zaid Darbar’s birthday and later the two had headed to Goa. But Spotboye reported that the couple had visited the city for their pre wedding photoshoot

Ismail Darbar spills beans on Zaid-Gauahar wedding

Though there is no confirmation regarding the same from the couple, however, Zaid’s dad and music director Ismail Darbar revealed that his son had recently brought Gauahar Khan to meet him and his stepmom Ayesha (Ismail is divorced from Zaid’s mother, his first wife Farzana).



Image Source: Instagram

In an interview with ETimes, Ismail said, “Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don’t think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today’s times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection.”

He further added, “As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack for knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar Khan genuine.”

“If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won’t I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry Gauahar Khan, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he’s doing,” he further added.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are rumoured to be in a relationship but are yet to confirm the same. The rumours started doing rounds after the couple started sharing their lovey-dovey candid pictures on Instagram.