Gauahar Khan’s sassy reply to ‘nosey questions’ is unmissable!

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan is that one social media guru we need to set the trolls right and let no one mess with you. She has been a target for trolls from a long time but she doesn’t let them get away with their trolling.

The actress often makes it a point to respond to trolls and give them the taste of their own medicine. Ask Gauahar Khan one more “nosey question” about her personal and professional life and you will get a sassy reply from the actress.

On Wednesday, Gauahar Khan posted a new Insta reel sharing some of the “nosey questions” she gets as “a married and a working” woman. Gauahar married singer Zaid Darbar in December last year.

The actress, sporting a white top and black shorts, can be seen grooving to the beats of Hoang Read’s track The Magic Bomb as her replies to some “nosey questions” that people ask her appear on the screen. The clip started with this text: “Nosey questions I get as a married/working female” and the actress’ response to the question “when will you have a baby?” read, “Whenever Allah wills! Duh!”

And here’s Gauahar’s savage reply to “why don’t you live with your in-laws?”: “My husband and I chose what suits us.”

The actress shared another question people frequently ask her about her work life: “Why are you working all the time since your wedding?” Her reply: “I have been working last 20 years and will work till am 80. Live and let live!”

Sharing the epic clip, Gauahar Khan wrote: “Dropped the mic….. #QuestionsIGetAskedAs #trend.”

A few months ago, Gauahar slammed a troll for making a distasteful comment about ‘woman’s place’ in a marriage. In a video she posted on her Instagram, featured Gauahar Khan lying down while her husband had his legs resting on her. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “A Love like this …. hehehehe #Goofies #crazies #Gaza @zaid_darbar #reels #trending.”

Taking to the comments section, the troll said, “True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet.” Gauahar responded, “No loser, it’s called comfort, friendship, love n companionship. In Islam the woman is described at not above nor below a man, it’s next to him, so she can be close to his heart. Learn n explore before u talk some bullsh*t.”

However, this is not for the first time that Gauahar Khan had slammed the trolls. The 37-year old has often shut the haters with her sarcastic replies.

Its safe to say that one cannot miss with Gauahar, and if someone does she knows to shut them!