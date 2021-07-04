Gautam Adani no longer among top 20 richest persons in the world

Adani lost the tag of third richest person in Asia to Ma Huateng Chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings

Updated: 4th July 2021
Gautam Adani loses ‘second richest person in Asia’ tag as his net worth falls
Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani is no longer among the top 20 richest persons in the world. He has also lost the tag of the third richest person in Asia to Ma Huateng Chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings.

As per the Forbes billionaires list, the rank of Adani has fallen down to 22 after the market capitalization of his companies dropped significantly.

The market capitalization of his companies is falling continuously ever since a report claimed that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) froze three FPI accounts that have major stakes in four firms of the conglomerate. Although, both Adani Enterprises and NSDL rejected the report, the stock prices of the firms continue to fall.

Net worth of Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani’s net worth which was $69 billion on May 22 has fallen down to $55.9 billion.

At one point in time when the prices of his companies’ shares were rising by 4-10 percent per day, it was predicted that Adani may surpass Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in India.

However, now he has not only lost the title of the third richest person in Asia but also the lost spot in the list of top 20 richest persons in the world.

List of top 20 richest persons in the world

Currently, the list of the top 20 richest persons in the world has 14 Americans, two French, one Indian, one Chinese, one Spanish, and one Mexican.

As per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, with a net worth of $201.8 billion, Jeff Bezos of Amazon continues to be the richest person in the world. The list of the top 20 richest persons in the world as per Forbes is as follows:

NameNet worthCountry
Jeff Bezos$201.8 billionUnited States
Bernard Arnault$189.2 billionFrance
Elon Musk$167.3 billionUnited States
Bill Gates$128.9 billionUnited States
Mark Zuckerberg$127.7 billionUnited States
Larry Page$108.9 billionUnited States
Larry Ellison$106.8 billionUnited States
Sergey Brin$105.4 billionUnited States
Warren Buffett$101.3 billionUnited States
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers$87.2 billionFrance
Steve Ballmer$81.6 billion United States
Amancio Ortega$81.1 billion Spain
Mukesh Ambani$80.7 billion India
Carlos Slim Helu & family$69.5 billion Mexico
Zhong Shanshan$66.4 billion China
Jim Walton$64.2 billion United States
Alice Walton$63.8 billion United States
Rob Walton$63.4 billion United States
Michael Bloomberg$59.0 billion United States
Phil Knight & family$58.0 billion United States

