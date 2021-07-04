Gautam Adani no longer among top 20 richest persons in the world

New Delhi: Adani Group founder and chairman Gautam Adani is no longer among the top 20 richest persons in the world. He has also lost the tag of the third richest person in Asia to Ma Huateng Chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings.

As per the Forbes billionaires list, the rank of Adani has fallen down to 22 after the market capitalization of his companies dropped significantly.

The market capitalization of his companies is falling continuously ever since a report claimed that the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) froze three FPI accounts that have major stakes in four firms of the conglomerate. Although, both Adani Enterprises and NSDL rejected the report, the stock prices of the firms continue to fall.

Net worth of Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani’s net worth which was $69 billion on May 22 has fallen down to $55.9 billion.

At one point in time when the prices of his companies’ shares were rising by 4-10 percent per day, it was predicted that Adani may surpass Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in India.

However, now he has not only lost the title of the third richest person in Asia but also the lost spot in the list of top 20 richest persons in the world.

List of top 20 richest persons in the world

Currently, the list of the top 20 richest persons in the world has 14 Americans, two French, one Indian, one Chinese, one Spanish, and one Mexican.

As per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, with a net worth of $201.8 billion, Jeff Bezos of Amazon continues to be the richest person in the world. The list of the top 20 richest persons in the world as per Forbes is as follows: