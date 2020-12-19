Gave befitting reply to China at border; proved we aren’t weak: Rajnath Singh

“We have proved to them that India is not a weak nation,” he said while addressing the newly-graduated cadets of the Indian Air Force at Air Force Station in Dundigal.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 19th December 2020 2:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the presentation of Wings and Brevets to the Flight Cadets at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal in Hyderabad, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: India gave a befitting reply to China, even in the midst of difficult times caused by COVID-19, when it displayed poor intentions at the border, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

“We have proved to them that India is not a weak nation,” he said while addressing the newly-graduated cadets of the Indian Air Force at the combined graduation parade ceremony at Air Force station, Dundigal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“This is new India which will not tolerate any aggression, though our objective is to resolve any issue through dialogue rather than conflict,” Rajnath Singh said. The defence minister said India always believed in dialogue and peace. “As of now, both the nations are amid bilateral and diplomatic talks. I am repeating again, we do not want conflict but only peace. But we will not tolerate if there is any harm to the nation’s sovereignty. In that event, we are well equipped for giving a strong reply,” Singh said.

READ:  UP: Marriage turns fatal as groom stabbed to death for not providing more liquor to friends

Taking a dig at Pakistan, he said the neighboring country had not learnt a lesson despite losing four wars with India. “It is still fighting proxy wars with India through sponsoring terrorism,” he alleged.

Stating that Indian armed forces were fighting a relentless battle against terrorism, Singh called upon the forces to be prepared to wage any kind of war, be it on ground, air and water. “There is also another threat in the form of Cyber war. We have to be prepared to face it,” he said.

After inspecting the passing out parade, the defence minister conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees. The ceremony included the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to the Flight Cadets. First in the Order of Merit flying officer Aishish Khateri was awarded the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for excelling in overall training by the defence minister.

READ:  United Airlines launches new daily Delhi-Chicago non-stop service

The event also had an aerobatic display by the SU-30 aircraft, the famous Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopter Display Team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and a flypast by formations of PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft.

Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy and Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria also took part in the combined graduation parade ceremony.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 19th December 2020 2:50 pm IST
Back to top button