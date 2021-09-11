Gaza militants fire rocket at Israel: Military

The rocket triggered sirens in the Eshkol Regional Council near the coastal Palestinian enclave but caused no injuries or damage, reports Xinhua news agency.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th September 2021 3:15 pm IST
Jerusalem: The Israeli military said on Saturday that militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into the country’s territory but was intercepted.

“The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System,” an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

The rocket attack came about an hour after Israeli security forces captured two Palestinian prisoners who escaped on Monday from a prison.

The two are affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militant group.

Six Palestinian prisoners escaped the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Monday in a rare jailbreak that prompted a massive manhunt in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

The other four are still on the run.

