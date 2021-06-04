Gaza stops importing Israeli fruits after vegetables export ban

Israel and Gaza's Hamas fought a 11-day-long fighting in May, the most intense round since 2014 that left 254 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 4th June 2021 1:19 pm IST
Fruits

Gaza: The Hamas-run Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza announced othat it has stopped importing Israeli fruits after the Jewish state banned the export of vegetables from the besieged enclave to the West Bank and abroad.

“Israel banned the export of 15 different kinds of agricultural products, mainly tomatoes and cucumbers from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank and abroad,” the Ministry said in a statement on Tursday.

 Israel had closed the Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza for four weeks, allowing only medical equipment and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Israel and Gaza’s Hamas fought a 11-day-long fighting in May, the most intense round since 2014 that left 254 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead.

An Egypt-brokered cease-fire between the two sides went into effect on May 21.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button