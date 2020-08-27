Gehlot cancels all meetings as 10 staffers at CMO test Covid positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 27th August 2020 10:15 pm IST

Jaipur, 27 Aug : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all meetings with visitors as a precaution after 10 personnel in the Chief Minister’s Office and residence tested Corona positive, officials said on Thursday.

Visitors arriving from different parts of the state come in contact with various members of the staff including security personnel at the Chief Minister’s Office and residence.

Due to such situations, keeping their health and safety in mind, the Chief Minister has cancelled all meetings with visitors as a precuationary measure.

The Chief Minister has requested visitors to avoid travelling to meet him and asked them to cooperate while taking care of their health in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

