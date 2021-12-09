Gen Rawat was alive, asking for water, says villager

Published: 9th December 2021 5:16 pm IST
New Delhi: In this July 16, 2019 file photo, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat with former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and former Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, his staff and other officials were killed in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Chennai: A villager, who was among the group of people who first reached the helicopter crash site at Kattari Park in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, on Thursday said that Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, was alive when they found him and was asking for water.

Talking to media persons at Coonoor, Sivakumar said: “We reached the spot immediately after the crash and found three people alive and of them, one was asking for water. We didn’t have water but we immediately put the three of them on separate blankets and took them to the Wellington Army hospital.”

He, however said that he did not know that it was General Rawat and could only identify him when the photographs of the late officer came out.

Sivakumar, Krishna Moorthy, and M. Ravikumar were the first people to reach the spot on hearing the crash, only to find the copter burning.

