Georgia reports 2,911 new Covid-19 cases

Tbilist, Nov. Nov 12 : Georgia reported 2,911 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 66,561.

A total of 1,056 of the 2,911 new cases were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Wednesday, 49,811 of the 66,561 patients have recovered, while 566 others have died, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Georgia reported the first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.