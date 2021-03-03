German device can predict death four days in advance: Report

Berlin: As per a German report, the scientists in Germany had invented a device that they claim can predict death four days in advance. The report published in ‘Deucheville’ claimed that a professor at the Technical University of Hamburg, Alexander Kolpin and his technical team had prepared this device.

Kolpin used radar technology which is being used to locate ships, calculate flight altitudes and catch speeders on the highway. He used this contactless technology in preparing this medical device with radio sensors which have great potential for making medical examination more convenient, safer and more efficient. This device is similar to the one used to locate people who have been buried alive by detecting their breathing and heartbeats.

Currently, the research project is focusing on the medical monitoring of premature and newborn infants and their death due to epileptic seizures. Undetected epilepsy is said to be causing up to 20% of all sudden infant deaths.

According to Kolpin, the problem is that these fits often go undiagnosed in infants because they don’t yet have any motor seizures. By using the sensors to measure remotely, the children are monitored round the clock and without curbing their movements. This way the fit can thus be detected and treated to prevent death. The new heart radar can determine the terminally ill patients’ medical condition and can predict their expected death about four days in advance. This will enable such patients to say goodbye to their near and dear ones.