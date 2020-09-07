Get LRS in villages, towns till Oct 15: KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal and IT Minister, K T Rama Rao today said that unauthorized plots can be regularized in the state till October 15.

He launched an awareness poster on regularization of the lands and plots in villages and towns here. The minister started LRS scheme online and me-seva on the occasion.

There might be illegal lands in the hands of people unknowingly he said. Such lands can now be regularised online and people should avoid delay he said.

The people who own such illegal plots and lands have to pay the fees by January 31 next year he said. As a reprieve the government has taken a key decision to get the illegal lands and plots regularised in the state he said.

The minister has appealed to people to make use of this great opportunity to regularise their plots. However, the government lands, urban landscape ceiling lands, endowment, lake side and notified will not be regularised. They are not supposed to be given to others he added