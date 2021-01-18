Get ready for reopening schools, colleges : Ministers to officials

Hyderabad: Ahead of reopening of schools, colleges in the state from February 1, a key meeting of ministers today instructed officials to prepare for the same amid Corona pandemic protocols.

The ministers asked the officials to prepare and get ready by January 25 with reports in this regard.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy chaired the meeting with other Ministers Sathyavathi Rathod, Kamalakar and Eshwar and Chief Secretary and officials.

The meeting gets importance as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has given nod for reopening of the same and asked the district collectors committee will take necessary action.

The ministers instructed to take up repairs, renovation of the schools and colleges if necessary. Take steps to ensure managements get ready for reopening amid Corona pandemic they said.

They took stock of the situation after unlock, online classes and students and parents preparedness for reopening of the schools and colleges, up to degree classes. Since Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has, given nod for reopening the district collectors committee will take necessary action, they said.

Smooth running of the classes are key by taking approval from parents they said. Collectors to coordinate for the reopening of the schools, colleges, hostels, with all facilities they said.

