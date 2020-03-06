Ghani, Abdullah to hold parallel swearing in ceremonies

A+ A-

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the country’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah will hold parallel swearing in ceremonies on March 9, their offices have confirmed.

The development was confirmed on Thursday by the Presidential Palace as well as Abdullah’s office, reports TOLO News.

In a statement, the Palace said Ghani’s swearing in ceremony was scheduled to take place earlier but was delayed because of the coronavirus.

“Committees are tasked and working on the list of guests. Guests will be from home and abroad,” said Latif Mahmood, deputy spokesman for the Presidential Palace.

Meanwhile, Abdullah’s office said: “The elders of the country will participate. We also invited our international colleagues and they will also participate at the ceremony of the inclusive government.”

Based on the election law, the swearing-in ceremony for the president must be held within 30 days of the election announcement.

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced Ghani the winner of the September 28, 2019 election, but Abdullah rejected theresult and claimed victory and vowed to form a “inclusive government”.

But while speaking to TOLO News on Thursday, Abdullah said that a delegation from President Ghani’s side and a group from his own team held a meeting to find a common solution to the election standoff.