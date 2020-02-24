Ghani to take oath of office on Thursday

A+ A-

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has planned to take the oath of office on Thursday, after he secured a second-term as the country’s leader, according to an informed source.

Besides the source confirming the news to TOLO News on Sunday, the Afghan Presidential Palace has also announced the President’s plans but did not mention a day.

On February 18, the Independent Election Commission announced that Ghani had secured a second term by garnering 50.64 per cent of the votes cast in the September 28, 2019 presidential election.

Ghani’s rival and Chief Executive of his National Unity Government Abdullah Abdullah came second by securing 39.52 per cent of the votes.

The incumbent President’s win has sparked strong reactions from his rivals, including Abdullah who has rejected the result.