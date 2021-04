Hyderabad: Dr. Ghazanfar Hussain, son of Haji Mustafa Mohsin passed away yesterday night at around 12 am. He was laid to rest at the Dawoodi Bohra graveyard in Doodhbowli.

He belonged to the famous family of Haji Qurban Hussain. He is survived by a son Dr.Khurshid Hussain and a daughter Zahera Fatima.

For more information, his son can be contacted on the mobile number 9121200970.