GHMC to add TV, newspaper facilities to beggars at night shelter

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar directed the officials to provide food, shelter, newspaper, and television at night shelters facility provided for beggars in the city.

While holding a review meeting on Wednesday at GHMC headquarters with the Additional Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners Commissioner discussed on literacy Survey, Beggars Survey – rehabilitation, Basthi Dawakhanas, Modern Toilets, protection and beautification of lakes, new roads in peripheral areas, sanitation and desalting of nalas.

Commissioner asked the officials to observe the activities of Beggars at important junctions, religious places and on important roads for 4-5 Days and make arrangements to shift them to the night shelters.

In this regard, Commissioner directed the officials to have a meeting with the committees of NGOs, agencies and seek help from them. He has also asked the officers to provide food, shelter, and newspapers, television at night shelters to the beggars. Basing on the performance of the agencies of age-old centers and orphan homes, the rehabilitation of beggars and its maintenance will be given to them. In these centers Aadhaar Card and Ration cards, apart from welfare schemes will be provided.

As per Government instructions, GHMC is also going to construct more 300 Basthi Dawakahanas in the city. At present 122 Basthi Dawakanas are functioning and another 40 are ready to function. And in 54 centers facilities are to be provided and in another 83 locations identified and works to be taken up by the Zonal Commissioners, said the Commissioner.

Moreover, Municipal Corporation has also proposed to construct 500 modern toilets in each Zone a total of 3000 in GHMC, out of which 1661 locations were identified and they construct on Built on Operate system. Tenders will call for Maintenance and functioning of toilets with strict regulation rules and they are of prefabricated structures and to take steps functioning of nonuse of toilets.

GHMC has identified 185 lakes and steps are being taken to protect them with fencing and bringing back into its full capacity utilization and also to provide lighting, watchtower, security and CCTV cameras.

On improvement of sanitation, ensure of two bins in front of each establishment and shopping complexes which also creates awareness on sanitation among citizens, Desalting of Nalas is also commenced in 50 out of 344 nalas and follows in remaining nalas, Lokesh Kumar told.

EVDM Director Viswajeet Kampati, Additional Commissioners J. Shankaraiah, Jayaraj Kennedy, B. Santosh, Ms. Priyanka Ala, Zonal Commissioner Ms. Pravinya, V. Mamatha, N. Ravikiran, B. Srinivas Reddy, Upender Reddy, Ashok Samrat, and Chief Engineer Ziauddin participated in the meeting.

