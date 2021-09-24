GHMC approves 4071 building plans under self-certification building plan approval system

Hyderabad: The Telangana state building permission approval and layout approval self-certification system (TS-bPASS) was launched by the state government with a motive to issue seamless and hassle-free building plan approvals to the citizens.

And so far, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Certification (GHMC) has received 7766 applications in TS-bPASS as of September 23. The instant registration for TS-bPASS for plot sizes up to 75 square yards and the construction of ground or ground plus one floor (Residential) does not require building permission or occupancy certificate.

An applicant is required to register with a token of Rs 1 and instant approval is given for plot sizes up to 500 square meters and a height up to 10 meters (Residential) instant building permission approval through online self-certification of the GHMC

So far, 6439 applications have been received for instant approval with 4071 applications approved, 945 under process, while the remaining have been rejected, said the GHMC in a press release on Friday.

For plot size above 500 square meters and height above 10 meters (Residential & Non-Residential), there is a single window system for obtaining multiple No Objection Certificates using common application form and approval through online self-certification. Of this, 1327 applications were received and 501 of them have been approved.

A total amount of Rs 412.66 crores has been realized through building permission during the current financial year, which is Rs.158 crores more than the last year during the same period, added the GHMC release.

The GHMC Commissioner has advised individuals applying for TS-bPASS to indicate the correct existing width of the abutting road as well as submitting proper link documents along with ownership documents for the pass application to be recognized.