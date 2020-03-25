GHMC asks citizens to pick up groceries from safe distance

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has cordoned off the counters of all ration shops in their ambit to maintain social distancing and avoid the spread of coronavirus.

According to the state government, advisory, one should maintain a distance of a meter between two individuals while communicating. Following this advisory, the GHMC has taken up an initiative and drawn circles that span a meter distance in front of each ration stores within a block.

People, entering the ration shops for essential commodities are asked to stand inside the demarcated are to maintain the distance.

When asked about the arrangement, GHMC officials said, “To avoid the unnecessary crowd and follow the state government’s guidlines we have adopted these steps. Because of these circles, people can purchase their ration easily without crowding the place. Hence, this will help all of us to break halt the spread of the coronavirus.”

This practice has already started in Quthbullahpur circle and Moosapet.

This initiative of the GHMC is welcomed by the entire city and all ration stores as they are were advised to follow the rule across the city.

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.