GHMC begins drive to curb spread of COVID and seasonal viruses

Hyderabad: Following the widespread prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) and seasonal diseases, the state medical department and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are on a drive to eradicate the viruses. To ensure no seasonal and water-borne diseases, apart from COVID-10, the department has set up 585 camps since the onset of rains, and 50 mobile camps have also been touring the worst-hit areas to screen people and provide medicines.

According to Director of Public Health, Dr. G Srinivas Rao, so far, the medical and health department has conducted 3,406 tests on symptomatic individuals and at least 90 cases of COVID-19 infections were detected in the relief camps set up across the GHMC limits as part of flood relief initiative.

Moreover, medical camps have also been set up in the flood-hit areas like Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, and other such rain affected areas. Heath officials of Urban Primary Health Care Centre are visiting these areas and are providing medicines to prevent vector-borne diseases, claimed the state government. Apart from that, COVID-19 tests are also being done on individuals of these areas to check the spread of the infection.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Disaster Response Force (DRF) have also begun spraying disinfectant across ocalities, apart from fogging areas to kill mosquito larvaes in the flood-affected areas.

“Disinfectant spraying is being taken up on mission mode by DRF in the city as a preemptive and precautionary measure against communicable diseases and COVID-19. All preventive and response measures are being taken by the DRF personnel in view of the incessant rains,” Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management of GHMC, Vishwajith Kampati said.