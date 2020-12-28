GHMC BJP corporators hold protest program on tank bund

Hyderabad: The BJP Corporators from GHMC today staged protest program at B.R Ambedkar statue on Tankbund. They alleged that the state government was insulting the Corporators, who have been elected democratically. The party MLAs Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao also took part in the protest program.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders had demanded the state election commission to issue a gazette notification on the recent GHMC elections. They alleged that the commission was insulting all the democratically elected Corporators of the corporation.

They said that they would expose the drama being enacted by the state government and the state election commission.

They demanded the state election commission to immediately form the newly elected council of the corporation. Targeting the ruling TRS Party, the BJP leaders had alleged that the ruling party was trying to lure their party corporators by offering money