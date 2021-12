Hyderabad: The GHMC has constructed 7 night shelters in the city’s major hospitals with a cost of Rs.10.68 crores.

The purpose of these night shelters is to provide accommodations for the relatives of the patients to stay overnight to be closer to their ailing relatives.

These night shelters are constructed at ENT Hospital, Osmania Hospital, Koti Maternity Hospital and Nampally Area Hospital.

The Hospital Development Committee has been tasked to look after these night shelters.