GHMC demolish illegal building in Tolichowki after HC order

Photo of Usama Hazari Usama Hazari|   Published: 29th November 2021 8:21 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday demolished an illegal structure in Surya Nagar Colony, Tolichowki on the order of the high court after residents of the area had lodged a complaint.

Hyderabadi activist Asif Hussain Sohail said that more such demolitions of illegal structures will be carried out in the future. He further told Siasat.com that residents are facing inconveniences due to illegal constructions and structures which occupy parking space. As a result of the same, ambulances are unable to go inside the lanes.

Moreover, residents claim that the builders of these structures attacked them for raising their voices against illegal constructions. The police also have filed an FIR on the builders.

Sources further alleged that local political leaders are collecting money to support the illegal constructions in the area. The residents of the Surya Nagar colony said that they are thankful to the GHMC and Golconda police for their timely intervention.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of GHMC ACP Circle, 18 Town Planning Team, and two battalions of the police force.

