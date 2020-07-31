GHMC demolishes unauthorised buildings in Serilingampally

Hyderabad: On Friday, the Town Planning wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished illegal structures in Serilingampally Zone. So far the Town planning wing demolished 130 slabs of 30 Buildings from the last four days.

The special drive of demolitions of illegal structures taken up from July 27 in the Serilingampally zone. Earlier in the special drive, the GHMC demolished 29 unauthorized buildings in the Ayyappa Society by deploying heavy machinery.

To demolish the unauthorized buildings at present GHMC using gas cutters, compressors. The GHMC also demolished the additional floor constructions that cannot be built beyond a certain number. Similar demolitions are taking place in other circles too.

Further, the GHMC appealed to citizens to not buy illegal as well as unauthorized constructions and buy only those who got the GHMC construction permissions and occupancy certificates. And also there are penalties in respect of the property tax and water bill for those buildings that don’t have an occupancy certificate.

The citizens can access to view the details of building permissions along with occupancy certificates is available on GHMC web site. Citizens can also obtain information by visiting the relevant circle’s offices.