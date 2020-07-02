GHMC demolishes unauthorised structures at Gurukul lands

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: July 02, 2020, 2:38 pm IST
GHMC demolishes unauthorised structures at Gurukul lands
The GHMC is on a drive to raze unauthorised structures.

Hyderabad: In continuation of its ongoing drive against unauthorised structures, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday razed another five illegal structures on the Gurukul Trust lands taking the total number of demolitions to 34. 

Following the directives of the Telangana High Court, GHMC has embarked on a spree of demolitions. Corporation razed 34 structures and three basements in three days.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar stated that the Town Planning Wing of Chandanagar circle has taken up demolitions on Gurukul Trust lands with three teams using 11 compressors, three gas cutters and two JCBs. The buildings razed included five basements, three complete ground-level structures and three ongoing constructions.

The commissioner added that the GHMC’s special drive against unauthorised structures will continue. Lokesh Kumar advised citizens to avoid constructing buildings without permissions. “They would otherwise suffer an irreparable loss,” he warned.

