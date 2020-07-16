GHMC demolishes unauthorized buildings

By Sameer Published: 16th July 2020 9:43 pm IST
GHMC

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished unauthorized buildings on Gurukul Trust lands located at Madhapur.

According to DS Lokesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner, Town Planning Wing had found 44 unauthorized structures located on the trust lands.

Out of the total identified structures, authorities have demolished 36 buildings. The rest of the structures will be demolished between 29th June and 14th July.

As the remaining structures are high-rise buildings, authorized will use special machinery to demolish them.

