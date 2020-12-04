GHMC election results: BJP loses areas where Yogi Adityanath had campaigned

Mohammed HussainPublished: 4th December 2020 8:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a roadshow, ahead of GHMC elections in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come as a shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has cut the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to size. However, interestingly, the BJP has lost badly in the areas where one of its star campaigners Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had campaigned.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept all six divisions in Kukatpally where Yogi Adityanath campaigned for the BJP on November 28. Notably, it was the same area where he made remarks on renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar as well. The BJP has also lost in the Sithphalmandi ward, where union home minister Amit Shah conducted a roadshow. The TRS has emerged victorious in the ward.

In spite of facing defeat in these areas, the BJP has otherwise significantly done well in the GHMC elections. The party has won about 40 seats so far out of 150, and has given a rude shock to the ruling TRS, which was expecting to win about 80 seats in the GHMC polls. 

Adikmet, Musheerabad, Ram Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Malkajgiri, Gachbowli, Moosarambagh, LB Nagar, Begum Bazar, Jeedimetla, Chaitanyapuri, and Kavadiguda are wards where BJP emerged victorious and its party candidates were humbled by opponents from the TRS. 

