GHMC elections blues: Govt plans to postpone Warangal, Khammam Municipal Elections

Hyderabad: In the wake of the poor showing in the GHMC elections, the TRS government is planning to postpone Warangal and Khammam Municipal Elections for three months. The state government had conducted the GHMC elections two months before its due date but it did not benefit from the results.

There is a change in the political scenario in the state after BJP emerging as a strong party. The Municipal Corporation elections in Warangal and Khammam are to be held in March. But the government wants to postpone these elections till May or June.

The number of the TRS corporators in 2016 held GHMC election was 99 but this time it has reduced to 56. The BJP had only 4 corporators then but now it has emerged as the largest opposition party with 48 corporators.

Holding the elections before the due date had backfired earlier so this time around the TRS government wants to postpone the election and take more time to implement more welfare programs to maintain its vote bank and enlist the support of new voters in its favour.

Warangal and Khammam Municipalities are the second and third largest after GHMC. So the government does not want to concede any further ground to BJP in these elections.