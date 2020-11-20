GHMC Elections: Police issue election campaign guidelines

Hyderabad: Ahead of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to be held on December 1, Telangana State Police Department has issued guidelines to be followed by cadres of political parties during campaigning.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to the cadres of the political parties to follow certain instructions while campaigning in public places.

In the order issued by the police department, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has made it mandatory for all the political parties to take the police department’s permission before organizing meetings, processions, padayatras or rallies.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar stated that the political parties must seek permission in writing from the police department at least 48 hours before it organizes any program within the twin cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The Divisional Assistant Commissioners of Police, in whose jurisdictions the proposed meetings, padayatra, processions or rallies will take place, will grant the permission/NOC to conduct such events.

Anjani Kumar also asked the political parties to obtain permission for using loudspeakers including mobile campaign. He said the police department will ensure strict compliance with State Election Commission (SEC) instructions in orderly regulation of all such events during the election campaign.

“The order shall be in force with immediate effect up to December 6,” said Commissioner.