GHMC Elections: Welfare associations of Tolichowki campaign for NOTA

Hyderabad: In a bid to educate and sensitize voters about the importance of choosing a right candidate, members of Surya Nagar Welfare Association and Aditya Nagar Welfare Association have unanimously decided to vote NOTA (None of the above) in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

The associations fall under the Jubilee Hills constituency under Shaikpet division. There are over 700 houses in Suryanagar Colony and Afin Tolichowki.

As a part of the area-wide campaign, the welfare associations asked the residents of the areas to take the decision and vote for NOTA.

“We advise the voters not to boycott the poll on any account, instead by using the NOTA option, you can register your rejection of the contesting candidates,” said Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist.

However, they have so far only requested the residents of two areas to utilize NOTA option. They are spreading awareness among people saying that if they are electing someone, they must be sure that the candidate would work for the public.

“Residents took this decision after suffering with long-pending works, civic issues in their areas. They say that many of their grievances have not been heard, and there have been several cases where residents themselves started clearing garbage piles up at footpaths and roads,” the activist said.

Speaking to siasat.com, Fazlulah Siddiqui, President of Surya Nagar Welfare Association, said, “This colony was registered in 1980. There has been no development, resolution of sanitation problems, sewage overflowing. We do not even have proper roads. All this, even after the association submitted several representations to the MLA, Corporator and area leaders, who turned deaf ear to our grievances.”





Ahmed, General Secretary of Suryanagar colony, said, “For over a decade, we have not observed any sign of development. Though the layout of the colony is approved under the government norms, the property taxes are clear and the electricity bills are not due, no development works are being taken up by the elected leaders.”

Terming the colony as ‘Posh Slum’, Ahmed said, “For the coming GHMC elections, we are totally going to boycott political parties and all of the residents of Surya Nagar Colony are going to vote for NOTA instead.”