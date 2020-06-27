GHMC employees test positive for COVID-19

By Nihad Amani Published: June 27, 2020, 6:11 pm IST

Hyderabad: So far 51 employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooporation tested positive for COVID-19 until Thursday.

At least five employees of head office, a deputy commissioner in Kotapally zonal office and around 30 workers, who sprayed disinfectants, have been affected by then crisis. Meanwhile, a cashier of a bank on premises of GHMC head office tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

A personal assistant of an IAS officer, who himself tested positive last week, is the latest to join the list.

Meanwhile, conditions in GHMC limits could worsen if the spike continues, revealed ground verification. There are 2,192 Covid-19 patients in home isolation. After the spike in cases, GHMC officials, who were unable to trace the secondary contacts are now unable take-up measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Monitoring activity of home quarantined people, spraying sodium hypochlorite, sanitation are activities which went for a toss. The situation can be attributed to staff crunch. Keeping a vigil on home isolated people who had tested positive for Covid-19 and containing the house/ flat are the only activities which are being executed properly.

Residents complained of lack of sanitisation. T Narasimhan A, president, Golf View Apartment, Nanakramguda said they roped in a private firm for sanitisation. “Meeting deadlines and executing Covid-19 works, an additional task, has become difficult,” said a GHMC official.

