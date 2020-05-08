GHMC ensuring safety of migrant workers as they get to work

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar in Friday interacted with migrant workers at MY Home Construction site.

Mayor along with Arvind Kumar visited My Home Hub construction site at Raidurg and enquired the facilities provided at the sites by the agencies.

While speaking during inspection Mayor recalled that the CM K.Chandra Shekar appreciated the migrant workers as they are partners in development of Telananga State particularly Hyderabad city, accordingly convinced the construction agencies in providing food, accommodation and regular medical check-up at the construction site only.

Interacting with the migrant workers of 15 states, Mayor said as per the Central Government guidelines, to facilitate to send the migrant workers who are willing to go to their native places.

Accordingly the Telangana Government made arrangements to send the migrant workers by special trains to this effect an amount of Rs.4 crores paid to SCR.

Registrations are being done at the constructions sites and appealed to wait till their turn comes and there is no need to be panic as train facilities made till month end.

As per the request of the State Government of Migrant workers, more number of trains cannot be operated in day, since the respective governments have make screening tests, food, transportation facilities to their native villages and other arrangements.

Further, he said Telangana State Government is committed to provide all facilities to the migrant workers, and discussed with the construction agencies in GHMC , HMDA limits and providing food, accommodation and other arrangements at 288 sites and Government looking after them as one of their family member.

While speaking with the migrant workers Principal Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar said so far 16 trains arranged for the migrant worker to go their native places like Bhopal, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkatta, Jaipur, Bhuneshwar etc.

Further he said in each train only 1200 person accommodated since, physical distance have to followed and about 6000 person send in 5 trains daily. He said CM KCD is willing to run more trains daily but the SCR allotting only 5-6 trains daily as they have to provide trains to other states also.

He stated the native states of migrants also make arrangements to receive migrant persons who are coming through trains. Hence we have to coordinate with other states also.

Arvind Kumar said migrant workers who are willing to go to their native places should register their names at their work sites and the Government will send every registered person by running trains till month end and there is no need to be panic and also suggested to work till their turn comes. Since, the constructions activities geared up and allied activities also providing employment to more persons.

Devender Reddy, ZC Ms.Praveenya, MY Home representative Jupally Shyam and others participated in the programme.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.