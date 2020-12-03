GHMC exit polls gives TRS lead,gain to BJP

Hyderabad: The exit polls of recently held GHMC elections shows a trend of ruling TRS party staying ahead in the race while hinting at a gain to BJP.

According to the exit polls conducted by the AARAA TRS is likely to get 78 division, BJP 28, AIMIM- 41 and congress 3.

Another exit polls conducted by ‘People’s Pulse’ says, TRS is likely to get 68-78 seats, BJP 25-

35,MIM 38-42 and Congress 1-5. Plus or minus three percent.

The chances of reaching the TRS magic figure (76) are slim. According to the survey, there is a possibility of a 6 per cent vote difference between the TRS and the BJP. There is a silent wave in this election. The BJP is likely to benefit more if this wave works.