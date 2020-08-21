GHMC identifies 586 dilapidated structures in city

Hyderabad: Close to six hundred structurally weak buildings have been identified by The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the city this year. The structures include old houses, heritage buildings and also Wakf properties. GHMC officials said that these buildings have become more vulnerable due to the ongoing rains.

The number of dilapidated building has also gone up considerably this year showed statistics from the GHMC. Officials also said that they have given notices to both the Wakf board and the state government to restore properties that come under their jurisdiction. Apart from that the people residing in the dilapidated houses are asked to either vacate or to do the needful repair work.

According to the GHMC data a total of 586 weak structures have been identified so far this year. In 2019, the numbers stood at 453 and 402 the year before. Until nowabout 200 structures were either demolished or repaired. While, the remaining 388 structures are given caution notices. Most of these weak structures fall under the Charminar zone and Khairtabad zone.

Speaking to siasat.com, Devender Reddy, Chief City Planner from Town Planning Wing of GHMC said, “The caution notices were issued u/s 459 of HMC act, 1995 to the dilapidated houses and asking the owners or the occupiers to either or to repair the structures, failing the inmate will be responsible for any sort of danger or loss of life.”

The official further added, “Several occupiers have already vacated their properties and some of them have started doing the repair work.” When asked if there are any pending property issues the official said that some of them are still in court and most others are likely to be demolished due to road widening.

“In case of most dangerous decaying structures advance precautionary measures have been taken such as sealing of building and also barricading around the structure. Along with notices cautioning public not to move around the structure,” Devender added.

Incessant rains continued to pummel Telangana claiming both lives and immense property damage. Warangal cityinfact had been one of the most affected places as eight people lost their lives due to heavy floods lashed the city over the past week.