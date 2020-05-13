GHMC Mayor attends AMC Gaddiannaram emergency meeting

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan, suggested to provide provision to do sellilng of Fruits for time being at function halls en-route Nagole –Bandlaguda after discussing with the members of Agriculture Market Committee, Gaddiannaram.

Mayor attended the emergency meeting of the Market committee presided over by the AMC Chairman, Veeramalla Ramanarsaiah conducted at employees office here on Wednesday and discussed the reasons for the closure of Gadannaram Fruit Market and said in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic the market was closed.

Daily about 700-800 fruit vehicles are arriving in the market and there is heavy gathering in the market, since the market place is not sufficient. Problem arising in maintaining physical distance and there is threat of spread of covid-19, due to this reason the market was closed informed by the officials. Though the market shifted to Koheda on 27 April, 2020, the hailstorm which lashed on 4th May, 2020 uprooted roof sheets.

Mayor informed that to reconstruct the temporary sheds it will take about 10- 15 days , till then keeping in view of farmers problems the selling of fruits can be taken up at function halls in Nagole – Bandlaguda route.

In this regard Mayor suggested to consult with the Ranga Reddy and Mechal District Collectors and Hon’ble MLAs of constituencies concerned and also on facilities at field level as it convenient for the farmers to sell fruits at this difficult times of Covid-19 issue.

AMC Vice Chairman K.Muthyam Reddy, Members K.Kishan goud, Ravinder, P.Kondal reddy, A.Ramesh, K.Krishan Chary, M.lachi Reddy, B. Pratap Reddy, Mohammed Abdul Ibrahim, Gatekesar FSCS Chairman S.Ram Reddy, L.B.nagar Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, Horticulture Deputy Director M.Sunanda Reddy and others attended.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.