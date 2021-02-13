GHMC mayor election: Kishan Reddy slams TRS

Hyderabad: Union Minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy slammed ruling TRS party for taking the help of MIM party to win GHMC mayor and Deputy mayor’s post. Speaking to media persons on the issue, he said that the victory of the TRS party with the help of the MIM was a classic example of the cheap politics being indulged by the ruling Party.

He said that they had talked about the secret alliance of the two parties during their election campaign. He claimed that the TRS party did not contest in the divisions contested by the MIM party. He also claimed that both CM KCR and MIM leader Asaduddin families were one and the same. He also claimed that the city was not developed in the TRS rule.

He said that Majlis party was responsible for the backward ness of the old city of the state capital. Speaking further he also targeted GHMC and alleged that it was full of corruption. He said that Majlis party didn’t require development and added that the Majlis was indulging in corruption with the help of the ruling TRS party.

Source: NSS