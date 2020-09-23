GHMC: Mayor Rammohan inaugurates 16 more dog catching vehicles

Hyderabad: After viewing the present bad conditions of the dog catching vans the GHMC on Monday inaugurated 16 new dog catching vans in the city.

On Monday, three customised dog catching vehicles were flagged by the Mayor Bonthu Rammohan; acquired by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on hire basis for Khairatabad zone,

The press release further said that the mayor distributed protective gear to the dog catchers of Khairatabad zone and also distributed IEC material on Animal Birth Control/ Anti Rabies (ABC/AR) programme.

The customized dog catching vehicles transport the street dogs to animal care centres and releasing them after ABC/AR.

To contain stray dog menace and prevent rabies disease, the civic body has been carrying out the ABC/ AR programme across the city.

For this purpose, the GHMC has established five animal care centres with kennels and operation theatres at Fathullaguda, Chudibazar, Patelnagar, KPHB Colony, and Mahadevpur, for conducting ABC/AR, the release added.