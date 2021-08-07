GHMC officials intensifiy efforts to trace worker’s body in Sahebnagar drain

Hyderabad: The authorities of the GHMC has launched a drive to trace out the dead body of its worker Antaiah in Sahebnagar drain from Hayathnagar. Two workers of the civic body Siva, Anantaiah died after venturing into a storm water drain to remove silt. The authorities have removed the dead body of Shiva but could not trace the dead body of Antaiah.

The family members of the victim have expressed their anger over the failure of the GHMC officials in tracing the dead body. They asked the authorities as to why they were not replying latest equipment to trace the dead body.

On the other hands, doubts are being cast over the attitude and the Mayor and Commissioner of the Corporation G. Vijayalakshmi and DS Lokesh Kumar as the duo did not visit the accident spot so far . Meanwhile, BJP leaders Vivek Venkataswami former MLA Chinthala Ramchandra Reddy visited the family members of the victim. They promised to help the family members in all possible manner .

Vivek extended financial support from his Venkataswami’s trust . He demanded the state government to provide a job to the members of the family and allot a double bedroom house to them.