GHMC passes resolution against CAA, NPR, NRC

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The resolution against the laws was passed by the council during the General Body Meeting. The meeting was held to approve the budget.

Dy. Mayor expresses views against CAA

Blaming the central government for implementing CAA and NPR, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin said that these laws are against the Constitution of India.

Former Mayor Majid Hussain said that Chief Minister of Telangana State, KCR had already expressed his views against the laws. He also said that State Assembly would also pass a resolution.

First civic body to pass resolution against CAA

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also expressed views in favour of the resolution passed by the council.

It may be mentioned that GHMC has become the first civic body in the country to pass a resolution against the law.