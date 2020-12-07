GHMC poll results: BJP performed exceptionally well only in two zones

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed exceptionally well in the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Its seat share in the 150-member GHMC increased from four to 48.

However, when the zone-wise election results are analyzed, it was found that the party has won 29 seats from two zones i.e., LB Nagar and Secunderabad.

The party has won 15 wards from LB Nagar zone and 14 from Secunderabad.

Zone name Number of wards TRS BJP AIMIM Congress LB Nagar 23 6 15 Zero 2 Charminar 36 Zero 7 29 Zero Khairatabad 27 5 9 13 Zero Secunderabad 27 11 14 1 Zero Serilingampally 15 13 1 1 Zero Kukatpally 22 20 2 Zero Zero Total 150 55 48 44 2 Zone-wise GHMC election results

From Charminar and Khairtabad zones, BJP managed to win seven and nine wards.

The performance of the saffron party was worst in Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones. In these zones, TRS won most of the seats.

MIM emerges as kingmaker

Although, TRS emerged as the single-largest party in the election, it won only 55 seats.

MIM that has won 44 seats in the election has emerged as the kingmaker as people of Telangana denied a clear majority for the TRS.

Mayor of Hyderabad

The newly elected corporators and 52 ex-officio members will elect the Mayor. Since TRS has majority ex-officio members, it required 65 corporators to have its Mayor. The party may now have to negotiate power sharing agreement with the MIM if the latter doesn’t extend unconditional support.

In 2010, when GHMC polls had thrown a similar verdict, the Congress had shared power with the MIM, leaving the post of Mayor to MIM for two years.