GHMC poll results: BJP performed exceptionally well only in two zones

SameerUpdated: 7th December 2020 11:09 am IST
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed exceptionally well in the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Its seat share in the 150-member GHMC increased from four to 48.

However, when the zone-wise election results are analyzed, it was found that the party has won 29 seats from two zones i.e., LB Nagar and Secunderabad.

The party has won 15 wards from LB Nagar zone and 14 from Secunderabad.

Zone nameNumber of wardsTRS BJPAIMIMCongress
LB Nagar23615Zero2
Charminar36Zero729Zero
Khairatabad275913Zero
Secunderabad2711141Zero
Serilingampally151311Zero
Kukatpally22202ZeroZero
Total1505548442
Zone-wise GHMC election results

From Charminar and Khairtabad zones, BJP managed to win seven and nine wards.

The performance of the saffron party was worst in Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones. In these zones, TRS won most of the seats.

MIM emerges as kingmaker

Although, TRS emerged as the single-largest party in the election, it won only 55 seats.

MIM that has won 44 seats in the election has emerged as the kingmaker as people of Telangana denied a clear majority for the TRS.

Mayor of Hyderabad

The newly elected corporators and 52 ex-officio members will elect the Mayor. Since TRS has majority ex-officio members, it required 65 corporators to have its Mayor. The party may now have to negotiate power sharing agreement with the MIM if the latter doesn’t extend unconditional support.

In 2010, when GHMC polls had thrown a similar verdict, the Congress had shared power with the MIM, leaving the post of Mayor to MIM for two years.

