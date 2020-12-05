GHMC poll results: MIM emerges as kingmaker

Hyderabad: Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has not only won 44 seat in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) but also emerged as the kingmaker as people of Telangana denied a clear majority for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Although, TRS emerged as the single largest party in the election, it won only 55 seats in 150-member GHMC.

The newly elected corporators and 52 ex-officio members will elect the Mayor. Since TRS has majority ex-officio members, it required 65 corporators to have its Mayor. The party may now have to negotiate power sharing agreement with the MIM if the latter doesn’t extend unconditional support.

Earlier power-sharing

In 2010, when GHMC polls had thrown a similar verdict, the Congress had shared power with the MIM, leaving the post of Mayor to MIM for two years.

It may be mentioned that this time, the Mayor post is reserved for woman.

On the other hand, BJP improved it performance in the election and won 48 seats. In the last GHMC election, it had won only four seats.

Congress managed to win only two seats. After the results, taking the responsibility of the party’s performance in the election, state Congress chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced his resignation from the position.

GHMC elections 2020

In the elections, out of 74.67 lakh voters, 46.55 percent had cast their votes in 149 divisions on Tuesday. The polling in Old Malakpet division was stopped due to discrepancy in ballot paper. It went for re-polling on Thursday.

A total of 1122 candidates had field nomination for the bitterly contested election.