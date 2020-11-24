GHMC polls: 1122 candidates to contest in the 150 wards

Hyderabad: As many as 1122 candidates are in the fray from 150 wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, to be held on December 1, as per the final list released by the election authorities here on Monday evening, after the withdrawal of nominations on Sunday.

However in the 2016 GHMC elections, over 2,900 nominations were filed, but only 1,333 candidates remained in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations.

The ruling TRS is the only party contesting in all 150 wards in the elections and except Nawabsahebkunta ward, BJP too is contesting from remaining 149 wards while congress is contesting in 146 awards except in four wards – Talabchanchalam, Barkas, Golconda and Tolichowki.

TDP is contesting in 106 wards, followed by AIMIM- 51, CPI- 17, CPM- 12, other registered parties- 76 and as many as 415 independents are in the fray.

The highest number of 20 candidates are contesting from Jangammet ward, while the lowest number of three candidates each are contesting from Uppal, Barkas, Nawabsahebkunta, Tolichowki and Jeedimetla wards.

Fourteen candidates each are in fray from Gosha Mahal, Jambagh, Ramnagar, Banjara Hills and Rahmath Nagar wards in the elections.

As many as 2575 nominations were filed. Out of 2485 nominations, 1893 candidates made it through scrutiny on Saturday, after the rejection of 90 nominations.