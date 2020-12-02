GHMC polls: BJP alleges rigging by MIM; wants re-poll in 30 booths of Old City

Hyderabad: Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a repoll in 30 booths of the Old City, alleging violence, rigging and booth-capturing by All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on the day of election.

The BJP has submitted a request letter to the Telangana State Election Commissioner on Wednesday urging the election authority to conduct re-poll in Ghansibazar and Puranapul wards of the Old City to ensure free and fair elections.

After meeting the election commissioner at AC Guards in Masab Tank, BJP MLC, N Ramchander Rao, alleged that the police have acted in a “biased manner” in some polling stations.

“In the Old City, AIMIM workers have threatened the police deployed at the Ghansibazar and Puranapul polling stations,” he said.

Rao further claimed that the AIMIM workers forcefully entered into the polling stations and asked all the polling agents to go out. “They have also threatened the polling staff with dire consequences and started rigging. Due to fear, the polling staff could not inform and they remained silent spectators,” he alleged.

K. Anthony Reddy, election cell in-charge of BJP, claimed that rigging has taken place in Ghansibazar and Puranapul even after high security was provided for the sensitive polling stations in the Old City.