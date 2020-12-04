GHMC polls: BJP claims results of Dubbaka by-polls will be repeated

Hyderabad: The victory of Dubbaka by-election will be repeated in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election as well, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri said on Friday.

“The initial trends show BJP leading and it was expected. The transformation has started in the state of Telangana. You have seen Lok Sabha election results then Dubbaka by-election and now the same will be repeated in GHMC. Let us wait till the evening, but it is a clear message to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) that people want change,” the BJP MP from Nizamabad told ANI.

He added that the GHMC elections, which were scheduled to be held in 2021, were preponed because of the fear generated in TRS by Dubbaka election results.

The counting of votes for the GHMC election began in the morning today, and the initial trends suggest that BJP will emerge as the single largest party.

Source: ANI