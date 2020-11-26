GHMC polls: CM KCR and CM Yogi to address public meetings on the same day

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will address a public meeting on Novembee 28 at the LB stadium as part his party’s election campaign for the December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election campaign. The same his contemporary from Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Singh Bisthm, know as Yogi Adityanath, will also address a public meeting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Thursday, the TRS party working president and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) inspected the arrangements for the ‘Bahiranga Sabha’ or KCR’s meeting. The Hyderabad Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory in view of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) meeting on November 28. On Friday, BJP national president J. P. Nadda will also hold an ‘intellectual meet’ in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile KCR also instructed police officials to take stern action against certain “communal” forces, which he said out of “despair and disappointment” are trying to create communal clases in Telangana. The chief minister said that the government has information about the same, and that the maintenance of law and order situation in the state is top on the state government’s agenda. Any attempts by people to disturb peace and harmony, said KCR, should be “dealt with firmly” and that anti-social elements should “be crushed with an iron hand”.

KCR’s comments came in wake of leaders like BJP state president (and Karimnagar member of Parliament) Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Nizamabad MP D. Arvind making incendiary statements during their campaign for the GHMC elections. Kumar went as far to say that the BJP would conduct a “surgical strike” in the Old City, in what is considered to be a veiled attack on the predominant Muslim population living in the Old City of Hyderabad. Arvind, a few days ago, said that once the BJP comes to power in Telangana, he will bring the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) “under his feet”.