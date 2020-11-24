GHMC polls: Congress candidate booked for fraudulent OBC certificate

News DeskUpdated: 24th November 2020 4:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: Congress minority leader Feroz Khan’s sister-in-law Inaya Fathima, who is a candidate from Vijaya Nagar Colony ward in the upcoming Hyderabad civic polls, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly misrepresenting facts like the father’s name and obtaining a fake BC-E certificate.

An FIR was filed in the Musheerabad Police Station after Musheerabad’s Tahasildar gave a written complaint.

“Inayat Fatima has been issued a BC-E certificate vide application number CND022019463506 on 19.11.2020. On verification of office records, it is noticed that no file of this applicant’s name in the office. Further in the Mee Seva website, the applicant’s file was made password-protected by some unknown person. It is also noticed that the applicant has filed wrong personal details like phone number, address, father’s name, and Aadhaar (deactivated) and also misrepresented the facts,” Tahasildar Sridevi wrote in her complaint.

SI Samya registered a case in Crime No. 377/2020 Sec 420, 468, 471 IPC and the first information report (FIR) is handed over to Sri K. Rama Rao, SI, for further investigation.

Feroz Khan has also made it to the headlines last month for the use of abusive language in a rally after a brawl broke out between him and a journalist from ANI.

